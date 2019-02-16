JUST IN
ABC India reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.19 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Tuni Textile Mills standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 8.31% to Rs 10.56 crore

Net profit of Tuni Textile Mills declined 75.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 8.31% to Rs 10.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 9.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales10.569.75 8 OPM %3.985.33 -PBDT0.150.29 -48 PBT0.030.12 -75 NP0.020.08 -75

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 13:32 IST

