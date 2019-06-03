Nifty June 2019 futures above 12,000

Turnover in F&O segment declines

The Nifty June 2019 was at 12,113.50, a premium of 24.95 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 12,088.55 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 8.58 lakh crore compared with Rs 8.68 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index rose by 165.75 points or 1.39% to settle at 12,088.55.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell by 0.85% at 15.93.

On the Nifty options front, maximum call (OI) of 18.11 lakh contracts was seen at the 12500 strike price for 27 June 2019 expiry. Maximum put OI of 26.17 lakh contracts was seen at 11,500 strike price for 27 June 2019 expiry.

Reliance Industries, and India were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

June 2019 futures were at 1362.60, compared with spot closing price of 1364. June 2019 futures were at 356.30, compared with spot closing price of 355.75. India June 2019 futures were at 7070, compared with spot closing price of 7035.5.

The June 2019 F&O contracts expire on Thursday, 27 June 2019.

