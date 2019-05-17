Turnover in F&O segment tumbles

Nifty May at premium

The Nifty May 2019 traded at 11440.80, at premium of 33.65 points over the Nifty's closing of 11407.15 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 3.30 lakh crore compared with Rs 19.86 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index rose 150.05 points or 1.33% to settle at 11,407.15.

Bajaj Finance, and were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE. May 2019 futures traded at 3306, compared with spot closing price of 3295. May 2019 futures traded at 1271, compared with spot closing price of 1269. May 2019 futures traded at 320.40, compared with spot closing price of 321.

The May 2019 F&O contracts expire on 30 May 2019.

