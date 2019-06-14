Turnover in F&O segment tumbles

Housing Finance, and June 2019 most active

The Nifty June 2019 were at 11,828.75, a premium of 5.45 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 11,823.30 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 7.63 lakh crore compared with Rs 24.76 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index fell 90.75 points or 0.76% to settle at 11,823.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2.10% to settle at 13.9475.

On the options front, Nifty option chain for 27 June 2019 expiry showed maximum call open interest (OI) of 24.49 lakh contracts at the 12000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 26.41 lakh contracts was seen at 11500 strike price.

Housing Finance, and were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

Housing June 2019 futures closed at 664.25, compared with spot closing price of 662.85. June 2019 futures closed at 1,426.35, compared with spot closing price of 1420.50. June 2019 futures closed at 801.50, compared with spot closing price of 801.25.

The June 2019 F&O contracts expire on 27 June 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)