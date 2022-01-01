VST Tillers & Tractors December 2021 sales spurt 29% Y-o-Y to 3,640 units

-
ALSO READ
VST Tillers Tractors enters into distribution agreement with ETGL
VST Tillers Tractors inks distributorship agreement with ETGL Africa
VST Tillers Tractors wins award for its VST MT 932 Tractor model
VST Tillers Tractors standalone net profit rises 40.66% in the June 2021 quarter
VST Tillers launches 9 HP electric start power tiller, range of brush cutters
-
VST Tillers & Tractors' total sales jumped 28.53% to 3,640 units in December 2021 from 2,832 units sold in December 2020.
Sequentially, the company's total sales surged 33.67% in December 2021 from 2,723 units sold in November 2021.
The company's power tillers sales grew 34.89% to 3,089 units in December 2021 from 2,290 units in December 2020. Total tractor sales stood at 551 units in December 2021, 1.66% higher than 542 units sold in December 2020.
VST Tillers & Tractors' net profit rose 7.4% to Rs 32.15 crore on a 5.9% surge in net sales to Rs 233.46 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Shares of VST Tillers & Tractors advanced 2.16% to close at Rs 2,765.25 on Friday, 31 December 2021. VST Tillers Tractors is engaged in the manufacturing of power tillers and tractors.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU