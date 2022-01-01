VST Tillers & Tractors December 2021 sales spurt 29% Y-o-Y to 3,640 units

VST Tillers & Tractors' total sales jumped 28.53% to 3,640 units in December 2021 from 2,832 units sold in December 2020.

Sequentially, the company's total sales surged 33.67% in December 2021 from 2,723 units sold in November 2021.

The company's power tillers sales grew 34.89% to 3,089 units in December 2021 from 2,290 units in December 2020. Total tractor sales stood at 551 units in December 2021, 1.66% higher than 542 units sold in December 2020.

VST Tillers & Tractors' net profit rose 7.4% to Rs 32.15 crore on a 5.9% surge in net sales to Rs 233.46 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Shares of VST Tillers & Tractors advanced 2.16% to close at Rs 2,765.25 on Friday, 31 December 2021. VST Tillers Tractors is engaged in the manufacturing of power tillers and tractors.

