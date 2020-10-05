TVS Motor reports good monthly sales in September

TVS Motor Company registered sales growth of 14% in September 2020 with 3,27,692 units as against 2,87,398 units in August 2020.

Total auto sales rose 3.76% to 3,27,692 units in September 2020 as compared with 3,15,796 units sold in the same month last year. Production during September was higher despite continued challenges in the supply chain due to COVID-19, the company stated.

The announcement was made after market hours on Thursday, 1 October 2020. The markets were shut on Friday, 2 October 2020 on account of Gandhi Jayanti.

TVS Motor's total two-wheelers advanced 4.16% to 3,13,332 units in September 2020 over 3,00,793 units in September 2019. Domestic two-wheeler registered sales of 241,762 units in September 2020 as against 243,047 units in September 2019.

Motorcycle registered sales of 139,698 units in September 2020 as against 123,918 units in September 2019. Scooter sales of the company registered 103,877 units in September 2020 as against 118,612 units in September 2019.

The company's total exports grew by 19% registering sales of 85,163 units in the month of September 2020 as against 71,569 units in September 2019. Two-wheeler exports grew by 24% registering sales of 71,570 units in September 2020 as against 57,746 units in September 2019.

Shares of TVS Motor Company are currently trading 0.09% lower at Rs 479.65 on BSE. TVS Motor Company is a two and three-wheeler manufacturer and is the flagship company of TVS group.

