Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.71 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 32.47% to Rs 68.29 croreNet profit of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation reported to Rs 6.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 12.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 32.47% to Rs 68.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 51.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 19.70 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 25.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.55% to Rs 237.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 204.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales68.2951.55 32 237.98204.18 17 OPM %1.04-20.29 --4.83-13.86 - PBDT10.79-13.43 LP -11.68-34.88 67 PBT7.74-17.50 LP -20.02-44.04 55 NP6.71-12.41 LP -19.70-25.83 24
