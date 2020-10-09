Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 1470.6, up 1.31% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 1.71% in last one year as compared to a 5.95% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.81% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1470.6, up 1.31% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.58% on the day, quoting at 11903.55. The Sensex is at 40454.86, up 0.68%. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd has risen around 5.25% in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1474.9, up 1.21% on the day. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is down 1.71% in last one year as compared to a 5.95% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.81% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 46.67 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

