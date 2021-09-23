Infosys update on Income Tax E-Filing Portal

Infosys today shared further updates on the progress it is making on the Income Tax E-Filing Portal.

Over the last few weeks, the portal has seen steady increase in usage with taxpayers' concerns being progressively addressed. Thus far, over 3 crore taxpayers have logged into the portal and successfully completed various transactions. Even as the portal makes sustained progress with crores of taxpayers successfully performing transactions, the Company acknowledges the difficulties some users continue to experience and is working expeditiously, in collaboration with the Income Tax Department, to further streamline end-user experience.

During the month of September, on average, more than 15 lakh unique taxpayers have logged into the portal, daily, and over 1.5 crore returns have been filed till date. Over 85 percent of taxpayers who have filed their returns have also completed their e-verification, largely through Aadhaar OTP authentication. The portal is facilitating over 2.5 lakh returns filing on a daily basis and ITR 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 7 are now available for filing. A majority of the statutory forms have also been made available online.

Several critical statutory forms like 15G, 15H, EQ1, 10A, 10E, 10IE, DTVSV, 15CA, 15CB, 35 as well as TDS Returns are being filed in large numbers. More than 11.5 lakh statutory forms and over 8 lakh TDS returns have already been filed. Taxpayer services such as e-proceedings, response to notices and demands, e-PAN services, DSC registrations, and functionality for legal heir, have also been enabled. Over 16.6 lakh e-PANs have been allocated. 4.3 lakh DSC registrations and over 3.44 lakh e-proceeding responses to notices have also been completed.

Even as it makes steady progress, Infosys recognizes the ongoing challenges faced by some users and has engaged with more than 1200 taxpayers directly to better understand their concerns. The Company is focused on rapidly resolving these challenges while working closely with the Chartered Accountant community to ensure that a comprehensive set of user scenarios are supported and thoroughly tested before deployment. Infosys remains committed to making rapid progress and has currently dedicated more than 750 resources to this project to complete significant portions of work, in collaboration with officials from the Income Tax Department. Infosys takes pride in partnering with the Government of India and continues to work closely with various departments to accelerate the digital evolution of the country's technology capabilities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)