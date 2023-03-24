Unified Logistics Interface Platform Receives Registrations From More Than 400 companies Within 6 Months Of Launch

-
Within 6 months of its launch, it has received registrations from more than 400 companies. 68 companies have already signed Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs) with ULIP for getting access to the data sets. More than 30 applications have been developed by the industry players for providing better services to their end users by leveraging ULIP's API integrations.
