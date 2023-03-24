JUST IN
Unified Logistics Interface Platform Receives Registrations From More Than 400 companies Within 6 Months Of Launch

Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP) was launched by Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, as part of the 'National Logistics Policy (NLP)' on 17th September, 2022. ULIP has a dedicated portal that makes the process of data request simpler, faster, and transparent and facilitates India's logistics sector with data-driven visibility and transparency.

Within 6 months of its launch, it has received registrations from more than 400 companies. 68 companies have already signed Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs) with ULIP for getting access to the data sets. More than 30 applications have been developed by the industry players for providing better services to their end users by leveraging ULIP's API integrations.

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 15:44 IST

