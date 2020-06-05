JUST IN
Unijolly Investments Company standalone net profit rises 3000.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Unijolly Investments Company rose 3000.00% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 91.67% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales00.01 -100 00.01 -100 OPM %00 -0-500.00 - PBDT0.310.01 3000 0.230.12 92 PBT0.310.01 3000 0.230.12 92 NP0.310.01 3000 0.230.12 92

First Published: Fri, June 05 2020. 16:35 IST

