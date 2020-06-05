Infibeam Avenues consolidated net profit declines 61.30% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 54.36% to Rs 135.91 crore

Net profit of Infibeam Avenues declined 61.30% to Rs 29.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 75.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 54.36% to Rs 135.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 297.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.94% to Rs 107.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 126.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 43.92% to Rs 648.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1155.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

