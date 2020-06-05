CG-VAK Software & Exports standalone net profit rises 281.25% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 38.59% to Rs 6.50 crore

Net profit of CG-VAK Software & Exports rose 281.25% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 38.59% to Rs 6.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.12% to Rs 3.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.07% to Rs 23.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

6.504.6923.0120.3535.2311.7325.1224.282.160.616.035.151.690.525.174.811.220.323.733.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)