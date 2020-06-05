CG-VAK Software & Exports standalone net profit rises 281.25% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
CG-VAK Software & Exports consolidated net profit rises 46.15% in the December 2019 quarter
Ace Software Exports standalone net profit declines 62.50% in the December 2019 quarter
Central Bank of India gains on turnaround Q3 performance
CG Power loss widens to nearly Rs 1,600 cr in Sept quarter
Gujarat Ambuja Exports standalone net profit declines 32.69% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 38.59% to Rs 6.50 croreNet profit of CG-VAK Software & Exports rose 281.25% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 38.59% to Rs 6.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 8.12% to Rs 3.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.07% to Rs 23.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales6.504.69 39 23.0120.35 13 OPM %35.2311.73 -25.1224.28 - PBDT2.160.61 254 6.035.15 17 PBT1.690.52 225 5.174.81 7 NP1.220.32 281 3.733.45 8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU