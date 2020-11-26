Union Bank of India in demand

Union Bank of India is quoting at Rs 27, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 53.92% in last one year as compared to a 6.14% fall in NIFTY and a 42.23% fall in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Union Bank of India rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 27, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 12844.15. The Sensex is at 43831.5, up 0.01%. Union Bank of India has added around 12.5% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Union Bank of India is a constituent, has added around 17.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1509.85, up 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 41.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 37.42 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 11.97 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

