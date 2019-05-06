Uniply Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
Goldiam International Ltd, Chemfab Alkalis Ltd, Morepen Laboratories Ltd and Kesar Enterprises Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 May 2019.
Uniply Industries Ltd soared 15.59% to Rs 44.85 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28255 shares in the past one month.
Goldiam International Ltd spiked 12.81% to Rs 114.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 85110 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41747 shares in the past one month.
Chemfab Alkalis Ltd surged 12.60% to Rs 172. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5188 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 858 shares in the past one month.
Morepen Laboratories Ltd exploded 11.90% to Rs 18.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50955 shares in the past one month.
Kesar Enterprises Ltd added 9.29% to Rs 30. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 25 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1555 shares in the past one month.
