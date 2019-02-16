Unitech International standalone net profit rises 10.00% in the December 2018 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 10.59% to Rs 38.73 croreNet profit of Unitech International rose 10.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 10.59% to Rs 38.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 35.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales38.7335.02 11 OPM %2.270.97 -PBDT0.500.32 56 PBT0.110.10 10 NP0.110.10 10
