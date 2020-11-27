United Breweries Ltd eases for fifth straight session

United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1032.45, down 1.27% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 19.2% in last one year as compared to a 6.8% rally in NIFTY and a 1.75% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Breweries Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1032.45, down 1.27% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 12977.35. The Sensex is at 44178.02, down 0.18%.United Breweries Ltd has gained around 13.78% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Breweries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 6.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31701.3, up 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.37 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1035.05, down 1.65% on the day. United Breweries Ltd tumbled 19.2% in last one year as compared to a 6.8% rally in NIFTY and a 1.75% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

