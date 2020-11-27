Welspun Corp Ltd in demand

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 117.65, up 1.73% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 12.75% in last one year as compared to a 7.1% jump in NIFTY and a 11.05% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Welspun Corp Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 117.65, up 1.73% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 13014.15. The Sensex is at 44238.3, down 0.05%. Welspun Corp Ltd has gained around 3.52% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 26.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2925.05, up 0.87% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.3 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 3.72 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

