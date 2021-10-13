United Breweries Ltd stays in winning mode

United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1720, up 0.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 77.12% in last one year as compared to a 51.6% jump in NIFTY and a 36% jump in the Nifty FMCG.

United Breweries Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1720, up 0.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 18147.8. The Sensex is at 60704.11, up 0.7%. United Breweries Ltd has gained around 8.41% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Breweries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40808.75, down 0.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1721, down 0.13% on the day. United Breweries Ltd is up 77.12% in last one year as compared to a 51.6% jump in NIFTY and a 36% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 176.45 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

