United Spirits consolidated net profit declines 28.50% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
United Spirits gains after Q2 PAT zooms 106% to Rs 563 cr
United Spirits rises after Q2 PAT climbs 106% to Rs 563 cr
United Spirits consolidated net profit rises 89.55% in the September 2022 quarter
United Spirits Ltd gains for fifth session
United Spirits Ltd slips for fifth straight session
-
Sales decline 5.72% to Rs 2778.70 croreNet profit of United Spirits declined 28.50% to Rs 214.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 299.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 5.72% to Rs 2778.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2947.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2778.702947.40 -6 OPM %13.3717.60 -PBDT368.50479.60 -23 PBT303.80403.80 -25 NP214.20299.60 -29
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU