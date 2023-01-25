United Spirits consolidated net profit declines 28.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.72% to Rs 2778.70 crore

Net profit of United Spirits declined 28.50% to Rs 214.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 299.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 5.72% to Rs 2778.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2947.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2778.702947.4013.3717.60368.50479.60303.80403.80214.20299.60

