United Spirits consolidated net profit declines 28.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Business Standard

Sales decline 5.72% to Rs 2778.70 crore

Net profit of United Spirits declined 28.50% to Rs 214.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 299.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 5.72% to Rs 2778.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2947.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2778.702947.40 -6 OPM %13.3717.60 -PBDT368.50479.60 -23 PBT303.80403.80 -25 NP214.20299.60 -29

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 07:37 IST

