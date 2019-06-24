United Spirits Ltd stays supported

United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 559.35, up 1.35% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 17.02% in last one year as compared to a 8.98% jump in NIFTY and a 3.55% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.
United Spirits Ltd is up for a third straight session today. United Spirits Ltd has gained around 4.29% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29423.85, up 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.89 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 558.9, up 1.07% on the day.
The PE of the stock is 59.54 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.
