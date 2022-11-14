Universus Photo Imagings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.27 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 10.10% to Rs 12.28 croreNet loss of Universus Photo Imagings reported to Rs 13.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 40.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 10.10% to Rs 12.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales12.2813.66 -10 OPM %-147.8817.35 -PBDT-11.1641.37 PL PBT-11.2341.25 PL NP-13.2740.05 PL
