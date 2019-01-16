JUST IN
DCB Bank standalone net profit rises 51.03% in the December 2018 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 27.26% to Rs 777.30 crore

Net profit of DCB Bank rose 51.03% to Rs 86.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 57.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Total Operating Income rose 27.26% to Rs 777.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 610.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Total Operating Income777.30610.78 27 OPM %67.2661.18 -PBDT133.6488.29 51 PBT133.6488.29 51 NP86.1057.01 51

