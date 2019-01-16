JUST IN
H T Media consolidated net profit declines 71.52% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 3.32% to Rs 588.89 crore

Net profit of H T Media declined 71.52% to Rs 35.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 124.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 3.32% to Rs 588.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 609.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales588.89609.14 -3 OPM %1.5520.58 -PBDT63.21181.25 -65 PBT36.12151.08 -76 NP35.42124.36 -72

First Published: Wed, January 16 2019. 17:15 IST

