White Organic Agro consolidated net profit rises 56.39% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
White Organic Agro consolidated net profit rises 149.25% in the September 2018 quarter
White Organic Agro standalone net profit rises 272.84% in the September 2018 quarter
Board of White Organic Agro approves bonus issue of 1:1
White Organic Agro bags additional orders from Innovative Cuisine
White Organic Agro forays into business of organic basmati rice
-
Sales rise 90.14% to Rs 91.38 croreNet profit of White Organic Agro rose 56.39% to Rs 5.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 90.14% to Rs 91.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 48.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales91.3848.06 90 OPM %6.117.20 -PBDT6.083.94 54 PBT6.063.86 57 NP5.633.60 56
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU