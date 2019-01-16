White Organic Agro consolidated net profit rises 56.39% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Net profit of White Organic Agro rose 56.39% to Rs 5.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 90.14% to Rs 91.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 48.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales91.3848.06 90 OPM %6.117.20 -PBDT6.083.94 54 PBT6.063.86 57 NP5.633.60 56

First Published: Wed, January 16 2019. 17:15 IST

