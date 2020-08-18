US Stocks end mixed

The US stocks finished mixed on Monday, 17 August 2020, with the Nasdaq and S&P remaining in the green all day, while the Dow spent the session in the red weighed down by lingering concerns over a U. S. coronavirus stimulus bill and simmering U. S.-China tensions.

At closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index fell 86.11 points, or 0.31%, to 27,844.91. The S&P 500 index added 9.14 points, or 0.27%, to 3,381.99. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index grew 110.42 points, or 1%, to 11,129.72.

Both Democrats and Republicans have indicated they are at a stalemate over a new stimulus package. Democrats have proposed to send more than $900 billion to states and municipalities in one bill.

A counteroffer from the GOP did not include any additional aid for states and local governments.

On the U. S.-China front, Trump issued an executive order on Friday forcing ByteDance to sell or spin off its U. S. TikTok business in 90 days. Trump cited "credible evidence" that ByteDance "might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the United States."

Shares of Nvidia Corp was among the top boosts to the Nasdaq, touching a record high as two brokerages raised price targets of chipmaker ahead of its quarterly results on Wednesday.

Shares of home improvement chains Lowe's Cos Inc and Home Depot Inc rose more than 2% each ahead of their earnings later in the week. The two companies are expected to have received a bump to their quarterly sales from consumers looking to do minor repair work while spending more time at home.

Shares of Principia Biopharma Inc jumped over 9% to a record high after French healthcare firm Sanofi SA said it would buy the company for about $3.7 billion.

Among Indian ADR, Vedanta inclined 3.69% to $6.75, Wipro added 2.38% to $4.31, WNS Holdings rose 0.84% to $66.39, INFOSYS advanced 1.18% to $12.87, ICICI Bank added 1.64% to $9.92, Azure Power Global added 9.7% to $23.86, and Dr Reddys Labs added 0.54% to $61.12. Tata Motors shed 0.73% to $8.21 and HDFC Bank was down 1.71% to $45.87.

