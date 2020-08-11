JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Astron Paper & Board Mill consolidated net profit declines 63.33% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Haryana Leather Chemicals standalone net profit declines 43.75% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 63.37% to Rs 3.41 crore

Net profit of Haryana Leather Chemicals declined 43.75% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 63.37% to Rs 3.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.419.31 -63 OPM %10.856.23 -PBDT0.620.92 -33 PBT0.440.74 -41 NP0.360.64 -44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 11 2020. 16:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU