Haryana Leather Chemicals standalone net profit declines 43.75% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 63.37% to Rs 3.41 croreNet profit of Haryana Leather Chemicals declined 43.75% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 63.37% to Rs 3.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.419.31 -63 OPM %10.856.23 -PBDT0.620.92 -33 PBT0.440.74 -41 NP0.360.64 -44
