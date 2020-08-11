Haryana Leather Chemicals standalone net profit declines 43.75% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 63.37% to Rs 3.41 crore

Net profit of Haryana Leather Chemicals declined 43.75% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 63.37% to Rs 3.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.3.419.3110.856.230.620.920.440.740.360.64

