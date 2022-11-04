Amrutanjan Health Care standalone net profit declines 35.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.31% to Rs 110.72 crore

Net profit of Amrutanjan Health Care declined 35.67% to Rs 12.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 19.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 0.31% to Rs 110.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 110.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.110.72110.3814.4020.7818.9527.1617.4326.3612.7719.85

