Amrutanjan Health Care standalone net profit declines 35.67% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Amrutanjan Health Care launches 100% ayurvedic product - Comfy PPRO
OrgaGlo enters personal care and cosmetics segment in India; launches vegan skin and hair care products using finest quality natural ingredients
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care standalone net profit declines 13.13% in the June 2022 quarter
Bajaj Consumer Care standalone net profit declines 28.81% in the March 2022 quarter
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care standalone net profit declines 29.26% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 0.31% to Rs 110.72 croreNet profit of Amrutanjan Health Care declined 35.67% to Rs 12.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 19.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 0.31% to Rs 110.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 110.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales110.72110.38 0 OPM %14.4020.78 -PBDT18.9527.16 -30 PBT17.4326.36 -34 NP12.7719.85 -36
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU