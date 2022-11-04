JUST IN
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem consolidated net profit declines 78.06% in the September 2022 quarter
Amrutanjan Health Care standalone net profit declines 35.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.31% to Rs 110.72 crore

Net profit of Amrutanjan Health Care declined 35.67% to Rs 12.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 19.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 0.31% to Rs 110.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 110.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales110.72110.38 0 OPM %14.4020.78 -PBDT18.9527.16 -30 PBT17.4326.36 -34 NP12.7719.85 -36

Fri, November 04 2022. 17:59 IST

