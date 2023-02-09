Utilties shares edge lower

Utilties stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 21.73 points or 0.77% at 2784.54 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Power Ltd (down 5%), Adani Transmission Ltd (down 5%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 4.97%),Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (down 3.31%),Orient Green Power Company Ltd (down 1.12%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.48%), KPI Green Energy Ltd (down 0.16%), SJVN Ltd (down 0.15%), Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.09%), and CESC Ltd (down 0.07%).

On the other hand, JSW Energy Ltd (up 5.13%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 2.84%), and NLC India Ltd (up 2.13%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 48.33 or 0.08% at 60712.12.

The Nifty 50 index was down 5.3 points or 0.03% at 17866.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 5.26 points or 0.02% at 28164.36.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 9.24 points or 0.1% at 8902.54.

On BSE,1630 shares were trading in green, 1749 were trading in red and 161 were unchanged.

