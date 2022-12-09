Utilties shares edge lower

Utilties stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 41.73 points or 1.11% at 3725.54 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, NLC India Ltd (down 3.3%), Orient Green Power Company Ltd (down 2.87%),SJVN Ltd (down 2.56%),Tata Power Company Ltd (down 2.27%),JSW Energy Ltd (down 2.16%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (down 2.05%), Adani Power Ltd (down 1.81%), Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 1.58%), KPI Green Energy Ltd (down 1.57%), and Adani Transmission Ltd (down 1.57%).

On the other hand, Reliance Power Ltd (up 0.95%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 0.71%), and Nava Ltd (up 0.16%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 519.65 or 0.83% at 62051.03.

The Nifty 50 index was down 142.9 points or 0.77% at 18466.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 281.64 points or 0.94% at 29574.15.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 70.56 points or 0.76% at 9212.71.

On BSE,1156 shares were trading in green, 2278 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

