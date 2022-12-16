JUST IN
Business Standard

Utilties shares edge lower

Capital Market 

Utilties stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 41.5 points or 1.11% at 3698.09 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 2.45%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 1.94%),NLC India Ltd (down 1.91%),Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.53%),Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 1.45%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.24%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (down 1.07%), NTPC Ltd (down 1.02%), Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (down 0.96%), and Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (down 0.95%).

On the other hand, Nava Ltd (up 11.24%), Orient Green Power Company Ltd (up 5.16%), and Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 3.33%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 204.82 or 0.33% at 61594.21.

The Nifty 50 index was down 71.05 points or 0.39% at 18343.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 161.33 points or 0.54% at 29640.96.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 102.8 points or 1.11% at 9156.13.

On BSE,1496 shares were trading in green, 1965 were trading in red and 133 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 14:00 IST

