Utilties shares slip

Utilties stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 57.54 points or 1.89% at 2985.49 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 5.64%), Adani Transmission Ltd (down 5%),Reliance Power Ltd (down 5%),Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 4.98%),RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd (down 4.97%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NLC India Ltd (down 4.31%), PTC India Ltd (down 3.86%), Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 3.76%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 3.7%), and CESC Ltd (down 3.05%).

On the other hand, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.37%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 0.12%), and Mahanagar Gas Ltd (up 0.07%) moved up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 494.91 or 0.87% at 57602.06.

The Nifty 50 index was up 112.6 points or 0.66% at 17139.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 338.86 points or 1.21% at 27732.55.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 29.93 points or 0.35% at 8624.06.

On BSE,1016 shares were trading in green, 2299 were trading in red and 178 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)