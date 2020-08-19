Utilties shares rise

Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 16.33 points or 1.04% at 1586.79 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.84%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 4.68%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 3.6%),GAIL (India) Ltd (up 2.27%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 2.04%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.79%), PTC India Ltd (up 1.77%), Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (up 1.67%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.39%), and Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (up 1.38%).

On the other hand, Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 5.41%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 1.68%), and Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 0.65%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 156.96 or 0.41% at 38685.28.

The Nifty 50 index was up 47.55 points or 0.42% at 11432.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 114.58 points or 0.81% at 14268.59.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 41.46 points or 0.86% at 4863.94.

On BSE,1397 shares were trading in green, 560 were trading in red and 85 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)