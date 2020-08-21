Utilties stocks edge higher

Utilties stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Utilities index increasing 28.78 points or 1.75% at 1678.04 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 5.43%), A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd (up 4.32%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 4.05%),GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd (up 3.3%),BF Utilities Ltd (up 3.03%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NHPC Ltd (up 2.98%), Mahanagar Gas Ltd (up 2.7%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 2.6%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 2%), and Adani Power Ltd (up 1.95%).

On the other hand, SJVN Ltd (down 0.4%), and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 0.33%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 311.31 or 0.81% at 38531.7.

The Nifty 50 index was up 94.4 points or 0.83% at 11406.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 202.5 points or 1.4% at 14624.04.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 60.46 points or 1.24% at 4953.67.

On BSE,1617 shares were trading in green, 408 were trading in red and 85 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)