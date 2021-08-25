Utilties stocks gain

Utilties stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Utilities index increasing 26.13 points or 1.05% at 2507.68 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Transmission Ltd (up 5%), Adani Power Ltd (up 4.98%),Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 4.96%),Reliance Power Ltd (up 4.95%),Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.19%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were JSW Energy Ltd (up 4.17%), BF Utilities Ltd (up 2.18%), Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 1.76%), NLC India Ltd (up 1.57%), and SJVN Ltd (up 1.36%).

On the other hand, CESC Ltd (down 1.09%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 1.09%), and Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (down 0.39%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 157.31 or 0.28% at 56116.29.

The Nifty 50 index was up 52 points or 0.31% at 16676.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 239.36 points or 0.93% at 26026.32.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 41.72 points or 0.52% at 8029.39.

On BSE,1933 shares were trading in green, 675 were trading in red and 79 were unchanged.

