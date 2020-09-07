Utilties stocks slide

JUST IN
Utilties stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Utilities index decreasing 15.65 points or 0.99% at 1562.4 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Reliance Power Ltd (down 3.04%), NTPC Ltd (down 2.64%),Tata Power Company Ltd (down 2.38%),GAIL (India) Ltd (down 2.19%),BF Utilities Ltd (down 1.95%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 1.81%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.45%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (down 1.37%), Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 1.03%), and Mahanagar Gas Ltd (down 0.89%).

On the other hand, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 4.83%), GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.82%), and Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 4.81%) turned up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 7.6 or 0.02% at 38349.58.

The Nifty 50 index was down 6.95 points or 0.06% at 11326.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 27.97 points or 0.19% at 14575.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 33.06 points or 0.67% at 4908.4.

On BSE,1122 shares were trading in green, 1459 were trading in red and 184 were unchanged.

