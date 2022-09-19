Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is quoting at Rs 4350.35, down 0.67% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 21.58% in last one year as compared to a 1.29% rally in NIFTY and a 24.22% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4350.35, down 0.67% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.51% on the day, quoting at 17620.7. The Sensex is at 59118.57, up 0.47%.Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd has lost around 7.86% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26706.45, up 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.37 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 33.62 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

