Utilties stocks slide

Utilties stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Utilities index decreasing 51.56 points or 1.44% at 3536.8 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Nava Ltd (down 4.08%), Adani Power Ltd (down 3.74%),NLC India Ltd (down 3.11%),Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (down 2.4%),Orient Green Power Company Ltd (down 2.25%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (down 2.18%), Adani Transmission Ltd (down 1.97%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.81%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 1.76%), and NTPC Ltd (down 1.47%).

On the other hand, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.22%), turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 712.23 or 1.17% at 60035.08.

The Nifty 50 index was down 227.5 points or 1.26% at 17873.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 209.14 points or 0.72% at 28718.92.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 75.84 points or 0.84% at 8979.43.

On BSE,1207 shares were trading in green, 2231 were trading in red and 155 were unchanged.

