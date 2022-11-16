Utilties stocks slide

Utilties stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Utilities index decreasing 32.22 points or 0.81% at 3949.88 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Power Ltd (down 2.12%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 2.02%),Orient Green Power Company Ltd (down 1.86%),Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.62%),Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.5%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.48%), NTPC Ltd (down 1.22%), Nava Ltd (down 1.19%), SJVN Ltd (down 1.07%), and JSW Energy Ltd (down 0.72%).

On the other hand, Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (up 4.18%), Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 2.04%), and KPI Green Energy Ltd (up 0.83%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 152.82 or 0.25% at 62025.81.

The Nifty 50 index was up 29 points or 0.16% at 18432.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 2.02 points or 0.01% at 29060.37.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 23.57 points or 0.26% at 8986.72.

On BSE,1544 shares were trading in green, 1886 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.

