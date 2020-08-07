Utilties stocks soar

Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Utilities index increasing 16.24 points or 1.09% at 1510.13 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 19.83%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 7.73%),GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd (up 5.04%),Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 4.96%),Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 4.61%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 3.95%), Adani Transmission Ltd (up 3.86%), BF Utilities Ltd (up 3.83%), GE T&D India Ltd (up 1.8%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.72%).

On the other hand, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.37%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.75%), and PTC India Ltd (down 0.28%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 62.48 or 0.16% at 37962.97.

The Nifty 50 index was up 10.15 points or 0.09% at 11210.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 108.11 points or 0.8% at 13670.34.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 39.79 points or 0.86% at 4649.01.

On BSE,1292 shares were trading in green, 531 were trading in red and 90 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)