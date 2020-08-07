Power stocks edge higher

Power stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Power index increasing 13.06 points or 0.85% at 1541.83 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Torrent Power Ltd (up 7.73%), Adani Transmission Ltd (up 3.86%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.72%),Adani Power Ltd (up 1.28%),CESC Ltd (up 0.95%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were ABB India Ltd (up 0.95%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 0.63%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.63%), NTPC Ltd (up 0.35%), and Thermax Ltd (up 0.26%).

On the other hand, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 1.82%), Siemens Ltd (down 0.46%), and K E C International Ltd (down 0.13%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 62.48 or 0.16% at 37962.97.

The Nifty 50 index was up 10.15 points or 0.09% at 11210.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 108.11 points or 0.8% at 13670.34.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 39.79 points or 0.86% at 4649.01.

On BSE,1292 shares were trading in green, 531 were trading in red and 90 were unchanged.

