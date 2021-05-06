Vakrangee launches online digital platform

Vakrangee has launched the online digital platform for providing partner services online to the consumer at the comfort of their homes. This is in addition to the growing physical network of Vakrangee Kendra outlets leading to company's Omni presence i.e., Physical to Online.

With this, the company intends to offer its Customers an option to utilize various partner services at company's physical outlets as well as online Digital platform which would help its customers to transact seamlessly. Further, the existing Kendra network acts as a unique offering of Physical assistance being available for the customer which brings in more trust and comfort. This has evolved into a Unique Hybrid proposition whereby the customers can choose to avail Vakrangee services as per their own convenience.

Company has initiated this transition with the launch of Digital Telemedicine services (vHealth by Aetna, a CVS Pharmacy Group Company - Fortune 500 company).

Going forward, the company plans to make more services live through this platform. In the current Pandemic situation, Consumers can now buy the complete health package at the comfort of their homes while following the Covid 19 protocols. The health package includes features such as Unlimited Tele/video consultation with Expert Doctors in regional languages, Home Blood test facility, Medicine vouchers, Discount vouchers at more than 16,500 partner hospitals. Further they can visit the nearest Vakrangee Kendra for any Assistance.

