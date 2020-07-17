Vakrangee Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

KPIT Technologies Ltd, Arvind Fashions Ltd, L&T Technology Services Ltd and EID Parry (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 July 2020.

Vakrangee Ltd tumbled 5.00% to Rs 27.55 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.78 lakh shares in the past one month.

KPIT Technologies Ltd lost 4.99% to Rs 68.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 71668 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83036 shares in the past one month.

Arvind Fashions Ltd crashed 4.97% to Rs 128.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9145 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27765 shares in the past one month.

L&T Technology Services Ltd dropped 3.78% to Rs 1384.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 39255 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7822 shares in the past one month.

EID Parry (India) Ltd pared 3.64% to Rs 293.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69268 shares in the past one month.

