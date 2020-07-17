Real Estate shares slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 0.21 points or 0.01% at 1540.62 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.93%), Sobha Ltd (up 0.73%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.44%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.3%), and DLF Ltd (up 0.04%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 1.56%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.7%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.63%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 198.67 or 0.54% at 36670.35.

The Nifty 50 index was up 72.35 points or 0.67% at 10812.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 122.77 points or 0.97% at 12765.03.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 40.06 points or 0.92% at 4417.38.

On BSE,1511 shares were trading in green, 946 were trading in red and 158 were unchanged.

