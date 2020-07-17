Volumes spurt at Omaxe Ltd counter

JUST IN
Omaxe Ltd notched up volume of 38.12 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 110.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34538 shares

HEG Ltd, Kolte Patil Developers Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Britannia Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 17 July 2020.

HEG Ltd witnessed volume of 20.17 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.26 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.22% to Rs.822.00. Volumes stood at 1.41 lakh shares in the last session.

Kolte Patil Developers Ltd clocked volume of 4.9 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 61001 shares. The stock lost 2.70% to Rs.139.00. Volumes stood at 25276 shares in the last session.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 428.54 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 56.60 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.16% to Rs.441.80. Volumes stood at 133.08 lakh shares in the last session.

Britannia Industries Ltd registered volume of 37.82 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.49 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.81% to Rs.3,785.00. Volumes stood at 9.87 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Fri, July 17 2020.

