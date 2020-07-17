Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 172.8 points or 1% at 17021.69 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, L&T Technology Services Ltd (down 3.42%), Mastek Ltd (down 3.27%),Mphasis Ltd (down 3.27%),Trigyn Technologies Ltd (down 3.08%),3i Infotech Ltd (down 2.58%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Birlasoft Ltd (down 1.99%), Hexaware Technologies Ltd (down 1.93%), HCL Infosystems Ltd (down 1.69%), Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (down 1.65%), and eClerx Services Ltd (down 1.55%).

On the other hand, CESC Ventures Ltd (up 7.01%), Infibeam Avenues Ltd (up 4.94%), and Subex Ltd (up 4.91%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 198.67 or 0.54% at 36670.35.

The Nifty 50 index was up 72.35 points or 0.67% at 10812.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 122.77 points or 0.97% at 12765.03.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 40.06 points or 0.92% at 4417.38.

On BSE,1511 shares were trading in green, 946 were trading in red and 158 were unchanged.

