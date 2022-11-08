Valiant Organics consolidated net profit declines 18.09% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Valiant Organics intimates of blast incidence at its Sarigam plant
Valiant Organics Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Valiant Organics Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Valiant Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Valiant Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.31 crore in the June 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 3.33% to Rs 264.07 croreNet profit of Valiant Organics declined 18.09% to Rs 20.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 25.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 3.33% to Rs 264.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 273.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales264.07273.16 -3 OPM %15.8617.33 -PBDT41.2647.45 -13 PBT34.1040.63 -16 NP20.9625.59 -18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU