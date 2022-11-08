Valiant Organics consolidated net profit declines 18.09% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.33% to Rs 264.07 crore

Net profit of Valiant Organics declined 18.09% to Rs 20.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 25.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 3.33% to Rs 264.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 273.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.264.07273.1615.8617.3341.2647.4534.1040.6320.9625.59

