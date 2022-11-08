Valiant Organics consolidated net profit declines 18.09% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 3.33% to Rs 264.07 crore

Net profit of Valiant Organics declined 18.09% to Rs 20.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 25.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 3.33% to Rs 264.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 273.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales264.07273.16 -3 OPM %15.8617.33 -PBDT41.2647.45 -13 PBT34.1040.63 -16 NP20.9625.59 -18

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 15:56 IST

