Vantage Knowledge Academy reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 120.00% to Rs 0.11 croreNet profit of Vantage Knowledge Academy reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 120.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.75% to Rs 0.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.110.05 120 0.190.16 19 OPM %63.64-20.00 -0-56.25 - PBDT0.140.02 600 0.18-0.05 LP PBT0.09-0.03 LP 0.01-0.25 LP NP0.09-0.03 LP 0.01-0.24 LP
