Vardhman Acrylics standalone net profit rises 181.63% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Vardhman Acrylics standalone net profit rises 52.67% in the June 2022 quarter
Vardhman Special Steels standalone net profit rises 10.74% in the March 2022 quarter
Hindustan Foods Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Vardhman Concrete reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Vardhman Special Steels standalone net profit rises 8.99% in the June 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 102.17% to Rs 118.59 croreNet profit of Vardhman Acrylics rose 181.63% to Rs 6.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 102.17% to Rs 118.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 58.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales118.5958.66 102 OPM %8.847.52 -PBDT10.424.30 142 PBT9.042.94 207 NP6.902.45 182
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU