JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

US Market extends gain ahead of the Fed meeting
Business Standard

Vardhman Acrylics standalone net profit rises 181.63% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 102.17% to Rs 118.59 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Acrylics rose 181.63% to Rs 6.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 102.17% to Rs 118.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 58.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales118.5958.66 102 OPM %8.847.52 -PBDT10.424.30 142 PBT9.042.94 207 NP6.902.45 182

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 08:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU