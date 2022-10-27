Vardhman Acrylics standalone net profit rises 181.63% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 102.17% to Rs 118.59 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Acrylics rose 181.63% to Rs 6.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 102.17% to Rs 118.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 58.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.118.5958.668.847.5210.424.309.042.946.902.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)