Variman Global Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.32 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 412.10% to Rs 27.50 croreNet profit of Variman Global Enterprises reported to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 412.10% to Rs 27.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales27.505.37 412 OPM %1.35-3.17 -PBDT0.43-0.41 LP PBT0.38-0.43 LP NP0.32-0.40 LP
